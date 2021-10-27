A man accused in the beating that led to the death of a 23-year-old Marine Corps veteran will answer to the charges he was indicted on in the Superior Court of Guam today.

John Mike Muliaga is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan this afternoon.

A grand jury indicted Muliaga on charges of murder, aggravated assault and assault.

He remains held on a $25,000 cash bail.

His cousin, Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, a soldier in the U.S. Army assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, was indicted on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Ahkee, who is under house arrest, is scheduled to answer to the charges on Nov. 3.

The duo is accused in an Oct. 9 fight in Tamuning that led to the death of Jaron "JC" Weilbacher, Post files state.