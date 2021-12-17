One of the men accused in the killing of Navy veteran Adam Messier wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to approve his request to get out of prison.

Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, 24, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker asked that his client be released under house arrest to third-party custodians, and be placed on electronic monitoring.

Teker argued that the case is four years old, his client has no criminal history, and had every opportunity to leave the island, but did not. He also contends prosecutors do not have physical evidence or a confession from the defendant that he committed the crime alleged.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas opposed the release, telling the court that Carriaga’s bail was set at $200,000 cash because the magistrate judge felt he was a danger to the community. He also argued that the magistrate report shows the defendant and others allegedly took steps to ensure the case remained unsolved.

Quan told the parties that he wanted to speak with the potential third-party custodians before he decides.

Carriaga is scheduled to appear back in court Monday.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains more than four years later at a ranch area in Yigo.

Carriaga is accused of working with his co-actors to brutally beat Messier before they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, Post files state.