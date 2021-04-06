The Office of the Attorney General called the fatal attack on former Umatac Mayor Daniel Sanchez "grotesque" and a woman charged in his death is being held on $100,000 cash bail while her boyfriend is held on $50,000 cash bail.

Sanchez, a former police officer who also served as Umatac mayor from 2005 to 2009, was beaten and stabbed with a knife and scissors, according to the prosecution in court documents.

"The police describe a scene where the victim was found face down in his own blood, beaten to death with a hammer, stabbed well over 10 times. The murder weapons appeared to be at the scene," said the prosecution.

Rudy Fergurgur Quinata, 59, and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Joyner Scott Sked, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault charges.

Both are unemployed.

She's the mother of six and has outstanding cases of child abuse and family violence.

He served time in prison for manslaughter, was let out of prison more than a decade ago, and faces an outstanding family violence case.

On April 3, police responded to Quinata's house in Umatac to conduct a welfare check and noticed a foul odor, said a court complaint against the couple.

Police noted a Toyota Corolla was parked in front of the residence and the front door secured with a padlock. Authorities used a ladder to peer into the home, and that's when they saw a dead man on the floor. GPD called the Guam Fire Department to assist in gaining entry to the house.

"Once inside, officers observed severe blunt force trauma injuries to the head of the deceased and apparent stab wounds to the front and back of the deceased's torso. A hammer and scissors, both covered in blood, were found near the body. The body was identified as that of Daniel Quinata Sanchez," stated the magistrate complaint, filed by Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah B. Luther.

Interviews conducted by police with neighbors and witnesses placed Quinata and Sked outside the home with Sanchez during the early evening hours on April 1.

"One neighbor reported hearing Quinata yelling expletives several times while outside of the residence," the prosecution stated in court documents.

At around 11 p.m. that same night, Quinata and Sked were seen by witnesses leaving the house, but the car remained.

Police tracked down a witness who gave Joyner a ride on April 3.

The complaint said, "This witness revealed that Joyner made elaborate statements about stabbing, shooting, and killing a person. This witness further told police that Joyner told the witness that (Joyner) stabbed Sanchez and that she did so during or after Quinata kept beating on him."

The witness also implied that Sked was hiding from police. However, Sked was located and invoked her right to silence.

Quinata, however, did not, court documents state that without going into detail, he told police twice that "Joyner did it."

The Attorney General's office charged the couple with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Sked was additionally charged with a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Three warrants for arrest

Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan first addressed Sked, holding her on $100,000 cash bail, noting there were warrants for her arrest in prior cases.

"The court does not believe the defendant will comply with court orders going forward, given she has cases for pre-trial, the defendant won't show up for hearings given there's three warrants for her arrest. The court believes she is a danger to the community," said Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan.

Manslaughter conviction

Quan imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Quinata, while noting Quinata's multiple convictions in California and Guam to include a conviction for manslaughter in the 1980s.

Department of Corrections records also indicated that he was confined in 2006 on an initial allegation of aggravated murder. He was released from prison in 2008.

In February 2012, he was confined at the island's prison on suspicion of terrorizing and family violence. In December the same year, he was confined on similar charges; this case involved the use of a gun in the commission of a felony.

Last year, the couple was confined for misdemeanor family violence, and assault offenses after a fight ensued between the two over a beer run to the store that took too long, according to court documents.