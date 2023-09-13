A judge revoked probation for a man accused of murdering Jason Susuico.

In July, Jordan Michael Babauta was charged with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and guilt by complicity as a felony, in connection to his alleged involvement in the death of Susuico, whose decomposed body was discovered in the jungle near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

However, when Babauta was charged, he was on probation after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and theft, all as third-degree felonies, in September 2022.

The charges stem from three cases between 2019 and 2020.

Terms of Babauta's probation included reporting to the Probation Office, participating in several counseling and treatment programs, paying a fine and completing community service.

Since then, several violations were filed due to Babauta being indicted in several felony cases separate from the murder on charges that include robbery, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and assault on a peace officer.

Additionally, Babauta had not reported to probation, participated in treatment, done community service or paid off his fine of $7,000. As a result, Babauta's probation was revoked last week by Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III.

"Based on a review of the record, it is clear that Defendant has exhausted the trust of the Court by continuously violating numerous conditions of his probation. Defendant has been indicted in five new felony cases since entering probation, and faces eleven new felony charges," Lamorena wrote.

"Were probation continued, it appears unlikely that any significant progress would be made in positively altering Defendant's behavior and ensuring compliance with the Court's orders," Lamorena added.

The revocation means Babauta is now sentenced to five years in prison that "shall run consecutive to any other incarceration Defendant serves."

According to Post files, Babauta is currently being held on $1 million cash bail at the Department of Corrections on the aggravated murder charge.

If convicted of murder, Babauta faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.