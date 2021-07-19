A man accused in the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. will go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam late next month.

Murder defendant Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, appeared before Superior Court of Guam presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

Jury selection is to begin Aug. 23.

Mendiola faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Homicide

Rios was found shot dead on May 4, 2020, inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.

Rios' death was ruled a homicide.