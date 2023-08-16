A murder trial in the death of Stevy Villanueva will be rescheduled after originally being scheduled to go forward this month.

Manny Sablan Murciano Jr. appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing related to the suspected murder of Villanueva, whose torso was found abandoned off Route 10 in Chalan Pago in January.

Murciano faces a first-degree murder charge after being accused of shooting Villanueva and cutting off the victim's arms, legs and head, and disposing of the remains.

He was scheduled to go to trial Aug. 23, but in the hearing before Judge Maria Cenzon, both prosecution and defense attorneys sought to have the date vacated.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan stated a change in the date was needed because plea negotiations in the case were ongoing and a "valid" offer had just been sent to Murciano's defense counsel. O'Mallan said the offer will require "substantial time" for discussion.

Murciano's attorney, Charles McDonald, in response agreed and also said he was waiting for evidence to be turned over to him.

As a result, Cenzon found good cause for the trial date to be vacated and said a new trial date will be forthcoming.

Co-defendant

Earlier this month, Robert Revels, who was accused of being involved with Murciano in getting rid of Villanueva's body and evidence, appeared in court to discuss the status of plea negotiations.

Attorney Sam Teker said Revels, whose case has been severed from Murciano's, cooperated with the government last year, but continued to wait for a formal plea offer to be sent.

According to Post files, Teker said Revels went "above and beyond everything for the government," adding he would discuss the plea with O'Mallan.

Revels was set to go to trial Aug. 9, but Cenzon vacated the date to permit further discussions on the plea.