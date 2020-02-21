Thomas Mark Taitano, one of the two men charged separately in the July 2019 killing of Keith Castro, appeared Thursday before Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez.

Another defendant, Joshua Palacios, did not appear with his attorney, Terence Timblin, who told the court his client has been ill.

Taitano’s attorney, William Pole, told the court he has not been provided the results of Castro’s autopsy.

The men’s cases were separated at their request during a hearing in January.

Castro was allegedly struck multiple times by Taitano with a baton as the pair fought on July 28, 2019, court documents state.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, according to court documents. Palacios told investigators he had been using meth in the days leading up to the shooting and said the drug can cause him to black out.

Palacios is facing charges of murder as a first-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Taitano was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and one count of eluding a police officer.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The judge set a pretrial hearing for Palacios for March 9.