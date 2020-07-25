The family of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta has found a shred of solace when they received the news that her murderer, Brandon Acosta, was found guilty by a Superior Court jury on Friday afternoon

“We are happy. I am elated,” Rose Griesinger, the teen’s aunt, said on Friday at the family’s home in Dededo.

At the same time, Griesinger said, “But it’s not going to bring her back.”

Acosta, who lived right around the corner from Nauta, was found guilty on multiple counts for the 2018 rape and murder of the Okkodo High School student in June 2018. Jurors reached their verdict on Thursday afternoon.

“Personally, I really want him to have life in prison and that is what I am crossing my fingers for,” Griesinger said. “Hopefully, it will teach other people that this type of crime is unforgivable.”

While the family is relieved Acosta was found guilty, Griesinger said, Acosta's lack of acceptance for his guilt causes the family further pain.

"Why not just admit it? We didn’t have to go through this trial. He took her life. That room had her blood all over,” Griesinger said.

Griesinger said she broke down sobbing during parts of the testimony.

“The way they talked about her fighting and him cutting her – he raped her after she was already dead,” the aunt said of Acosta, who, according to court papers, told a fellow detainee he was high on meth during the crime.

“This is a sick person. I don’t care if he was on drugs.”

An absence of contrition on Acosta’s part was also difficult for the family to bear, said Griesinger.

“He is just smiling and cocky. I don’t believe that he has changed. When you do something horrendous like that the least you could do is just say you are sorry for the family, for one, and another is – admit your guilt, admit it and take your punishment like you are supposed to,” she said.

'She had big dreams'

Timicca Nauta's sister, Dezree Nauta, described “Micca” during a 2018 memorial service as an energetic sophomore.

The two siblings often would dance around the house together and croon Sam Smith songs through the night, the older sister has said.

Dezree Nauta, 19 at the time, said her sister played the ukulele and loved to bake – all characteristics of her “high on life” mentality, which family and friends echoed would be most unforgettable about Timicca.

“She had big dreams,” Dezree Nauta has said.

Will never be the same

Timicca Nauta’s aunt said she will testify at Acosta’s sentencing set for Aug. 12.

“I want to face him, I want him to see how much pain he has put on our family,” Griesinger said.

With one chapter closed in the case, the family will move on but will never be the same, she said.

“Our family is so different now. Things have changed here. A life that was taken that wasn’t supposed to be taken. She was such a beautiful girl,” Griesinger said.

Griesinger bowed her head, tears in her eyes, as she expressed gratitude for what she called justice in a legal sense.

“Her family would like to thank the judge, the jurors, everybody that has participated in (Acosta's trial) and the love they showed,” she said, adding that the family is also grateful for the support of the community. “It’s great to know that people are behind us.”