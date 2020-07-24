More than two years after her death, the family of 15-year-old Timicca Jadean Nauta received justice on Thursday.

It took a Superior Court jury less than 24 hours to return with a guilty verdict against Brandon Michael Acosta, who stood trial for the rape and murder of the Okkodo High School student in the summer of 2018.

The jury convicted Acosta on a charge of murder, multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Nauta's sister, Dezree Nauta Palacios, briefly spoke to the prosecutors outside of the Guam Judicial Center moments after the jury found Acosta guilty of raping and killing her sister.

Palacios declined to comment but acknowledged that her sister can finally rest in peace.

Acosta showed no emotion inside the courtroom as Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez read the unanimous verdict late Thursday afternoon.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“It’s a matter of finding justice for Timicca,” said Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas. “The verdict rang loud and true for justice for her. I am happy for the family. They finally get some kind of closure.”

Acosta was also convicted of multiple special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

“The jury found he possessed a blade when he went in there and killed Timicca,” Rapadas said.

Defense attorney William Pole will take the next week to decide if they will appeal the verdict.

He declined to comment after the hearing, only telling the Post: “It isn’t over.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Judge Perez thanked jurors for their service through the "tremendous challenges" and said it was the longest trial he has ever presided over in his 12 years on the bench.

The trial was paused for four months due to the pandemic.

The jury listened to 18 hours of the audio captured from the first part of the trial when it resumed earlier this month.

Acosta decided not to testify.

During the trial earlier this year, photos from the crime scene were shown in the courtroom of the blood splatter on the walls, the bedsheets and the mattress of Nauta’s room.

DNA evidence taken from her body and sent to the FBI's DNA lab revealed it belonged to Acosta, FBI forensic examiner Brandon McCollum testified.

Acosta was being held at the Department of Corrections in 2018 in connection with multiple burglaries reported along Chalan Koda, Dededo, when he allegedly disclosed to another inmate details about Nauta's death, court documents state.

He pleaded guilty last December to the Dededo burglaries.

Guam police detective Angel Santos IV testified during the trial in March about the moment Acosta opened up to investigators.

"He said he burglarized the residence and that he was high that night, under the influence of methamphetamine. He said he went next door. I asked, 'Timicca's house?' He nodded his head up and down. He said he went inside Timicca's room," Santos said. "He said he went in to burglarize another residence. It was dark and he was startled by an unknown individual and couldn't see. What happened inside, he said it wasn't his intent and that it was a mistake."

The defense argued that Acosta’s statements, however, were not a confession that he raped and killed Nauta.

“We cannot bring Ms. Nauta back to her family, but we hope that the close of this case and upcoming sentencing will aid in the road to peace and recovery for the family,” Rapadas said.