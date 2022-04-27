A woman convicted in the killing of former Humatak Mayor Daniel Sanchez now waits for prosecutors to send her a plea deal in a separate case in which she faces child abuse charges.

Joyner Scott Sked, 33, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon expecting to take a plea deal.

Defense attorney Terence Timblin told the court that prosecutors had yet to send over an agreement.

The court told the parties to continue their plea negotiations.

Sked is expected back in court for the child abuse case in June.

Child abuse

According to court documents, a toddler was spotted walking alone through a neighborhood in Sinajana on Nov. 3, 2020.

A witness told police the child was poking his hands and feet through her fence, adding that she had dogs in the yard that can get aggressive. The witness called police.

The dogs did not harm the child, documents state.

Sked later approached police telling them that she is the child’s mother.

She allegedly told officers that she thinks someone left the door and gate to her residence open and the child walked out while she was sleeping.

Murder

Sked was found guilty of murder earlier this year in the April 2021 murder of the former mayor. Her boyfriend and co-actor Rudy Quinata was also convicted of murder in a separate trial.

Sanchez was found dead last year inside Quinata’s Humatak residence. Investigators said he was hit in the head multiple times with a hammer and stabbed with a pair of scissors at least 23 times.

The couple awaits sentencing.