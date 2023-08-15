A local man convicted of murder is arguing for a new trial based on the fact jurors received "extraneous information" during two weeks of deliberations.

Rudy Fegurgur Quinata is currently serving a life sentence after being found guilty for brutally murdering former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez in April 2021. He was sentenced a year ago.

Quinata's attorney, Peter Santos, however, argued before the Supreme Court of Guam on Monday morning to reverse the murder conviction and requested that a new trial be held.

Santos' appeal consisted of asserting there was a lack of sufficient evidence at Quinata's trial for the jury to reach a guilty verdict, but that it was also "inextricably intertwined" with the fact there was juror misconduct due to "extraneous information" being brought in during the deliberations.

While justices considered the facts of the case that showed there was enough circumstantial evidence for the jury to infer Quinata's guilt, Santos explained the extraneous information ultimately affected the verdict.

Although the exact information was not explicitly stated at Monday's hearing, Santos stated one of the jurors made mention of it four different times, causing prejudice to Quinata.

Santos after the hearing confirmed with The Guam Daily Post the information was about Quinata previously being in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

"The complaining juror said there was a stark change in the direction of the straw polling. ... I mean, if that isn't evidence of prejudice I don't know what is," said Santos, who explained the trial judge should have held a hearing on the matter.

Rather than hold an evidentiary hearing after the fact, Santos requested the higher court vacate the conviction and order another trial.

Evidence

Prosecutor Marianne Woloschuk argued in response that some effort should be made to confirm the outside information brought up during deliberations, but said the facts in the case were sufficient enough to affirm Quinata's conviction.

"There's plenty of circumstantial evidence," Woloschuk said before referring to the fact Sanchez was found dead in Quinata's home.

"There was blood all over the place," Woloschuk added. "The victim's shoe still had the laces tied, which means there was a violent struggle. The inside of the home was in disarray, which means a violent struggle. The defendant locks the victim in the house when he left, he didn't contact 911."

Santos in his rebuttal argued the prosecution's view of the evidence was "narrow" and could have negated Quinata's guilty verdict, but maintained his position that the extraneous information changed the nature of deliberations.

"The deliberations was protracted. It went on for a very long time, and one of the things that ... the court could have gleaned had it done the evidentiary hearing was when exactly in time the extraneous information was introduced," Santos said.

"We have in the record that the complaining juror stated that after the information was introduced, then the straw polling decidedly went in the opposite direction, toward guilt."