Murderer denied parole

Anthony M. Duenas was denied yet another request to be released from prison decades after killing his wife.

Duenas’ request was heard before the Guam Parole Board on Friday.

More than a dozen relatives of the victim, Melissa Quinata, shared testimony speaking out against Duenas’ release.

Duenas was sentenced to life in prison for shooting his wife to death in July 1984.

“Stop making yourself look like a victim because you are not. You are a liar and a murderer,” said Barbara Paulino, Melissa Quinata’s aunt, as she addressed Duenas. “He does not deserve to be paroled. We say no parole.”

Melissa Quinata's family held signs outside the parole office in Hagåtña during the hearing on Friday that stated, “Justice. No Melissa. No parole.”

Duenas did not testify during the hearing.