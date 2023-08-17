Murderer serving life denied early release

A 65-year-old man serving a life sentence was denied early release.

On Tuesday, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied a request for compassionate release made by Ramon Castro, who's serving a life sentence in federal prison for the 1986 murder of Patricia Best.

According to federal court records, Castro was charged in March 1986 with felony murder for “aiding and abetting in the stabbing death of Patricia Best, which occurred during his knowing and willful attempt to perpetrate sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse on Ms. Best.”

The argument for Castro's release was primarily because of his several medical conditions and age “and the grave risk posed to his life by COVID-19.” Castro's attorney, Leilani Lujan of the Federal Public Defender office, also asked that Castro's sentence be reduced from life to 36 years and that he be transferred to a halfway house.

On Tuesday morning, Lujan and prosecutor Benjamin Petersburg, who opposed Castro's release, made their arguments before Tydingco-Gatewood. Castro appeared via telephone from Federal Correctional Institution Terre Haute in Indiana.

The chief judge stated she would issue a written order, which she did later in the day. Tydingco-Gatewood denied the request and cited federal law stating that inmates whose offenses occurred on or after Nov. 1, 1987, are able to seek compassionate release. Inmates who committed crimes prior to that date, like Castro, who was charged in March 1986, need to seek early release through parole.

Tydingco-Gatewood said Castro would need to file a motion with the Bureau of Prisons for early release.