Music and art teachers discuss subjects, strategies for training

The Guam Department of Education held district-level Professional Learning Communities on Monday morning, in which teachers specializing in different subjects shared their ideas, strategies and lessons on subjects not often under the spotlight – music and art.

Band, choir, orchestra and art teachers started out by breaking into groups for an activity that focused on challenges they have come across within their respective schools.

During the activity, The Guam Daily Post spoke with Irene Cabral, a choir teacher, and Carroll Flores, band director – two of the most senior teachers at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School.

“The biggest challenge we always, always have is equipment,” said Cabral. “Right now, I have a piano that’s broken. I’ve been trying to get it fixed. The person that fixes it is not on island.”

Cabral is not the only educator who has experienced this issue. It is a common concern among teachers, according to Flores.

“I’ve been buying my own instruments using my own funds,” Flores said. “Instruments are expensive, but it just kills me for my students to not have an instrument to use. We really haven’t received anything from the Department of Education since 1998, so we’re trying to keep our programs alive.”

The two music teachers said they both have encountered hardships when it comes to providing adequate tools for their students. They push through, however, and “do what they have to do.”

“We’re finding our own ways to survive. But we both have tremendous passion in what we do, so we’re still there. We’re the most senior teachers at our school,” said Flores.

“It’s just sometimes fighting for equipment and music, because the purchase of music itself sometimes comes out of our own pocket (as well),” added Cabral.

'We know what needs to be done'

Basic necessities such as equipment and music aside, they said they feel their curriculum and knowledge of what to teach and how to teach it continues to surpass expectations.

“We know what needs to be done when it comes to the actual instructional part of the class,” added Cabral. “We’re fine, we excel in that. The kids excel in that particular venue.”

She said that when the students do their shows and concerts, it's clear the kids really enjoy what they’re doing.

“The reward is always there,” said Cabral. “And for some of our troubled kids, this is the place where they really excel. That’s what we keep doing, and we keep doing it for that reason, regardless of what the hardships are.”

Both Cabral and Flores expressed their love for what they do, their passion for the arts and what it brings the children.

“We can’t do this forever, so we’re hoping that one day we’ll inspire some of these (newer teachers) … so they can take our place,” Cabral said. “We know that our time is limited in the classroom, and we’re hoping that within the next few years, there will be somebody else to continue what we’re doing. The love of music and the love of teaching that music to them.”

Another challenge the department faces, Flores said, is the lack of teachers available in each school.

“Right now, there’s only two middle school band directors in the public school system – just the two of us, that’s it,” she said. “And it would be so awesome if every school had a band, a choir. It would be nice if we could see that. That’s what we experienced growing up.”

During the training, Flores and Cabral pointed out that some of their former students had become the next generation of music teachers, who are now the teachers for the high school level.

“To do a collaboration (like this), it’s great that the high school’s here so that they can know what we’re doing so that they can see what the kids have when they go up to the next grade, … and at the same time inspire them to continue that further,” said Cabral.

Although their staff size is limited, both teachers agreed that it is a great opportunity to have all of them in one place where they can collaborate and bounce ideas off one another.

“It’s great that we can align a curriculum and say, 'Hey this is where we left off, so you don’t have to start from the beginning with these kids.' You can move on from here so you can get them to be more musically intelligent and just be prepared so that when they do go to college for music it’s not so hard,” said Cabral.

According to Flores and Cabral, this training acts as a starting point, where teachers can build upon one another to ultimately lead students to success.

“We take our kids so far, and we like to align with the high schools so they can just take it from where we left off,” said Cabral.