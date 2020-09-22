George Washington High School music teacher Joy Ada was contacted by a local news outlet on Sept. 14 about being featured in a segment on Guam teachers. Ada was "kind of on a high" when she called her school principal about the offer. That's when she learned her classroom had been broken into.

"And then they sent pictures. For me, I just felt really deflated and discouraged," Ada said. "This year for teachers has been such a battle on its own. So to kind of have that reality go, like, 'Why now? Why, on top of everything else?'"

Working from home, Ada wouldn't physically see the damage until Friday. She was with her sister. The school had left everything intact for Ada to assess, so her input could be added to a police report.

"When I walked in, it wasn't like this devastating scene. The rooms this year were real bare anyways ... so my room was just messy," Ada said.

Papers were spread across the floor. A podium had been pushed over and broke into pieces. There was a bucket of black paint stored in the room that Ada was using to paint designs on the walls. The vandals had poured the paint over the floor and a music stand hand-made for Ada.

"I was fine at first. I was just taking it in, just trying to assess, just feeling that sense of frustration," Ada said. "It was not until my sister opened the keyboard on the piano and said, 'Joy, is this supposed to look like that?' I turned around and I wanted to cry because I knew exactly what that meant, as soon as I saw the piano."

Paint had been poured over the key panel of the approximately $2,000 piano, rendering it unplayable. School staff members were unaware of the piano's damage until Ada came to do the assessment. Nothing had been stolen from her room, Ada said. One other room, an art class in a separate wing, was also vandalized, she added.

"The only piece of actual music equipment that was provided to me by the school was that piano, and that piano is destroyed for now," she added.

Ada's initial thought was that she might have been targeted, but she's come to believe this was a random act of vandalism, and the vandals may have picked rooms that were easier to access.

All public schools received surveillance equipment through the Secure Our Schools Act. Ada's room is located in the G Wing of George Washington High School, however, and she said part of the school didn't have any security cameras or alarms. Ada said she has discussed tightening security in the wing with school administrators because she's concerned about bringing in her equipment without additional safeguards.

The piano was the only school-provided instrument available to the music class, Ada said. The school's music budget is essentially zero, so she brings in her own equipment.

Ada said she's trying to research what can be done for the piano. She has contacted friends for assistance and is trying to funnel as much information to the school, and see how it can be addressed from there.

She is asking for anyone who might have information about the incident to contact the school or the police. Anyone with ideas to help restore the piano, or who would like to donate instruments, can contact Ada at jjada@gdoe.net.