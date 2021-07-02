Faler Fabian had just returned home to his apartment complex in Tamuning late Wednesday afternoon, unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold.

Family members confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that Fabian is the man who was shot and died at the hands of an off-duty officer of the Guam Police Department.

The 49-year-old, who is being remembered as a happy man who loved to joke, sing and dance, had just returned home from getting mangoes and fish for his family.

His daughter, Fivianna Setik, said she was making pancakes inside. Her sister Agnes Setik saw their dad on the ground, shot.

“I just heard my dad talking in the parking lot. Then, my sister walked out to calm him down,” said Fivianna Setik, who added that her dad was drinking beer that day. “My sister called me, but my dad had already threw his can of beer at the white car (the officer was driving). It hit the windshield and the guy who came out from the Public Health (parking lot) sped down. We thought he left. Then, I heard the man say, ‘Hey you! Get over here.’ My sister walked out and my dad walked to the man saying, ‘What? What?’ I don’t know how far my dad was from him but that’s when we heard the gunshot. My sister saw it.”

Fivianna Setik said it’s unclear why her dad threw the can at the car, adding that he wasn’t too intoxicated.

“We walked out and my dad was already on the floor. We tried to approach but the man was pointing his gun at us, telling us to stay back. So, me and my sister couldn’t do anything,” she said. “The neighbors were yelling that we were his daughters, but he said he didn’t care, and we just had to stay back. He didn’t identify he was a cop.”

Fabian’s son-in-law Tijuan Willy said he rushed out to try and help.

“When he got shot, I ran down with water to put on him, but the cop was facing his gun at us to move back. When I did put some on his face, he tried to get up but the cop held him down with his body. He was just bleeding up from underneath,” Willy said.

Willy added that Fabian was not a violent person.

“I feel like the man didn’t call the cops because it took like 15 minutes before I came back inside and called the cops myself,” Fivianna Setik said.

Her phone records show that she called 911 around 5:56 p.m.

“I was crying, telling them to send an ambulance because my dad was shot. I hung up and ran back out, and still no one was stopping him from bleeding. He was just laying there and the man was just standing there telling us to stay back,” she said.

The Guam Fire Department responded after the 911 call came in around 5:59 p.m. reporting the shooting at Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran in Tamuning. Medics were on the scene by 6:03 p.m.

“My father wasn’t holding a machete. I only know he was holding (a) can of beer,” she said. “My dad, when he drinks, everyone knows he talks, makes people laugh. He is loving.”

Fabian’s wife, Lucia Setik, was at work and only learned from her son-in-law later that she needed to go to the hospital because her husband had been shot.

She recalled how the family relocated to Guam from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia in 1994 for a better life. They raised their family on Guam.

Victim advocates with the Guam Office of the Attorney General are expected to meet with the family, as the investigation is ongoing and family members wait for answers.

“He had no weapon,” Willy said. “I hope they give my father-in-law justice and give us justice. What he did was not right. He was off-duty and if that is how cops are to problems – they don’t talk or use their words – they just go straight to their weapons, then that is not good for us as a community.”