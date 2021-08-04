The father of a teenage girl who was molested by a man known to her was direct when he asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to show the defendant no leniency during a sentencing hearing held on Wednesday morning.

“My daughter is scarred by his actions, and I cannot forgive him for what he did,” the victim’s father said. “Please, your honor, give him the maximum possible sentence allowed…for the crime that he committed to my daughter.”

He told the court that his daughter used to be outgoing.

Mark Felix, 36, was sentenced to serve five years in the Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Felix was convicted of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Judge Vernon Perez sentenced him to five years for the first charge, and one year for each count of the second charge to run concurrently.

Felix, who did not testify during his sentencing, will have to register as a level two sex offender.

“Not only did you impact the victim in a negative way to where she is traumatized…but it was a trust that was violated. A trust from a family that essentially had you there for whatever period of time,” said Perez. “On Guam, I think this happens often. Friends, relatives stay and unfortunately the trust that may be established is broken. I believe this happened here.”

He will also serve five years of parole after his prison term.

“I want our community to be in essence not subject to any repeat action or activity from you Mr. Felix. This is with a view that one day you will get out and hopefully find your way to any and all program to help you not reoffend in the future,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown had asked for an 11-year prison sentence.

“She is still dealing with the trauma. She will be dealing with these memories for the rest of her life,” said Brown.

He told the court that the victim was dealing with loss of her mom, who had passed away months before the incident, adding that the victim’s family gave the suspect a chance by giving him a place to stay.

“She could barely testify in this case. That’s how scared she was and how brave she had to be,” he said. “While we did not get the jail time we argued for, the People hope the victim and her family can rest easier knowing her perpetrator will be behind bars. Justice was served, and the victim and her family were heard by the justice system."

Molestation

Felix was accused of groping the 15-year-old victim and attempting to digitally penetrate her in March.

According to Post files, the teen said the suspect touched her body and was attempting to get more sexual.

It was when the victim pushed him away that the suspect got up and told her he just wanted a phone charger. The teen was afraid and yelled for the suspect to get away, as she called out for help from a family member. A witness told police she heard the suspect screaming and was crying as she repeatedly said, “He touched me, he touched me,” court documents state.

Felix told police the victim was mad because he woke her up for a phone charger. He admitted to touching the victim’s breast, but denied doing anything else, documents state.

He also told officers he had drunk 12 beers but was not “too drunk,” adding that he made a “first and last” mistake and that he is sorry, documents state.