University of Guam professor Ron McNinch has suggested that the Guam Ethics Commission consider developing special procedures to prevent the complaints process from being utilized as "a political tool," comments prompted by the public submission of a complaint against him by attorney Peter Santos, who is vying to become the next attorney general of Guam.

"Apparently a filing was made against me this week, but it was made not via the process specified in the law but via a public pronouncement through the media," McNinch stated Sept 23 during a meeting of the Guam Ethics Commission.

"And I'd like to suggest kindly to the commission that when you have persons using the ethics commission for political or public interest outside of the scope specified in the law, you might want to develop special procedures to handle those kinds of cases. Because, basically, it means that the ethics commission process can be used as a political tool and I'm very concerned about that," the professor added.

McNinch on Thursday said his point was to explain that the commission should have a separate process and specific procedures during an election season to prevent the process from being used in politics, citing a rule in the Legislature that bars legislative ethics complaints within a certain number of days from the election.

The current legislative Standing Rules do require that all complaints to the Legislature be made no later than July 1, 2022, or about four months before the election.

McNinch suggested a similar rule should be made for the ethics commission "for people who want to make public complaints."

"You see, Santos did not follow really the requirements of making an ethics complaint against me. He basically cut a press release and then sent it to everybody and to the ethics commission. Usually, ethics commission complaints are handled privately. ... If they have a finding showing there is a violation, then they'll come out with their finding," McNinch said.

'Put it out on blast'

Santos responded to McNinch's comments by saying "everything should be transparent."

"The ethics commission has a duty to keep things confidential, but the reporting person does not. So, if I have a complaint about a person who's supposed to be teaching an ethics class and, while he's teaching an ethics class, is violating ethics rules, then that should be made public if I choose to do so," Santos said, adding that most complainants want complaints to remain confidential, but if the complainant wants to "put it out on blast," then that is up to that individual.

"That's my First Amendment right," Santos said.

Commission Executive Director Jesse Quenga said commissioners have not had any direct conversations with him regarding McNinch’s comment last week, but if the commission wanted to review any potential procedure, that issue will need to be published as an agenda item within a scheduled meeting.

Santos, who is running as a write-in candidate for AG, complained to the commission that McNinch spent 80% of his time instructing a class in ethics in government by "discussing his personal opinion" on why Guam law did not permit write-in candidates for the attorney general position.

McNinch and Santos butted heads on that issue at a Guam Election Commission meeting, although the GEC ultimately determined that write-in candidates are permitted in the general election.

McNinch said there were 40 or 50 people in the room that day who could say Santos' allegation was not true. As part of normal ethics training, McNinch said, he reads news headlines and pulls out ethics-related articles. The issue involving Santos wasn't so much about the write-in campaign, but the money he paid for a political action committee, according to McNinch.