For many people on the island, taking showers or even brushing their teeth is not something to worry about on a day-to-day basis, however, with the increased cost of living, there are a number of island youths who have no choice but to go to school unbathed. But BeHeartfelt, a local nonprofit organization, is hoping members of the community will open their hearts to donate “much-needed” hygiene supplies for families struggling to have the most basic of comforts.

“It's not something we talk about often, but being someone myself who was homeless as a child for a year and a half, you don’t think about the fact that when you’re talking about no running water and no electricity, that often means a sponge bath or a rainwater bucket bath, and it’s hard. It’s hard for these children to go to school, to be with their peers and to have to consider the fact that they’re bathing outside and not with a faucet we turn on or a showerhead. These are the families we are servicing,” Lori Marsh Marble, founder of BeHeartfelt, told The Guam Daily Post.

Marble and volunteer Tina Nine accompanied three teams of social workers recently to visit roughly five to six families a day in the southern part of Guam, in addition to areas of Barrigada and Dededo. The families live in “substandard housing,” some in tents in the jungle, often unseen.

“My thought is it’s a bigger issue than maybe some of us realize. I understand it’s hard to, No. 1, see they’re very tucked in. In areas that I frequently would drive by and not know that the families are there and, second of all, it's hard to wrap your mind around the fact that there’s children living in these types of situations,” she said. "I find that the families are warm and friendly and thankful and that’s what it’s all about, just lending a hand to these families because I understand being in that situation and I would never want that for another child to know that they don’t have someone to turn to when they feel unclean or don’t have a toothbrush to be able to give themselves basic cleanliness to go to school.”

Large families in need

The ages of those living in these types of conditions range from young children to teenage mothers and high school children. In fact, BeHeartfelt identifies recipients based on recommendations from Guam Department of Education social workers.

“It’s really the people who are falling between the cracks, the children and the school social workers know, they’ll maybe know who’s coming to school and their clothes are dirty or they don’t have the proper hygiene care and they see it. It’s a way to help them be able to support their families,” she said. "They’re large families, it’s very hard to be able to afford to be able to give them everything they need and that’s not always the situation. We saw different ethnic backgrounds we saw a husband and wife who had one son, to another family who has 12 (children) and a teenage girl who is also a mother."

Once homeless in her youth, Marble said she doesn’t go out visiting families with any preconceived notions about their situations or how they got there. In fact, she said there are many misconceptions that need to be dispelled, as anyone can land in a similar situation.

“I think that they are doing their best and I never make a judgment on a family’s situation. I think that’s a very slippery road because there are a lot of unique situations that put people where they are. If you look at my family, I came from a family of educators and still found myself in a situation of living in a van for a year and a half,” she told the Post.

Marble has heard many stories from families on how they came to be in their situations, each unique and that “each one of us is closer to those situations than we recognize sometimes."

"I know a family of 13, the oldest is 19. She has two babies. She has a 17-year-old sister with one baby. And mom and dad are working; three of four teenagers are working; the 19-year-old is working - she works two jobs. When you're feeding 13 kids - I see they’re trying to get a little further ahead, … they are working hard at it. And they’re making better choices and decisions, but that’s hard,” she said stressing her point that some families just need a little help.

BeHeartfelt hopes to provide some of that assistance with the help of Nine, a new volunteer who will focus on going out once a week delivering hygiene products to families identified by social workers as having a need.

"Oftentimes, it’s multiple families living in that situation and they’re large families experiencing homelessness and so we go through a lot of the hygiene products quickly,” Marble said. “We really rely on the community’s donations, and partnerships. Right now we have a limited supply of hygiene products and right now we are hoping that the community is going to come alongside us and, as they help donate, we can give it to the families."

The organization is looking to include products such as soap, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products and toilet paper in each hygiene kit. Donations are being accepted at the Tamuning Mayor’s Office until April 20.