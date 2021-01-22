WASHINGTON – At midmorning Wednesday, Joe Biden climbed the steps of the U.S. Capitol, pausing at the top to gaze out onto the stone plaza. It was within this complex that he found out that his first wife and daughter had died in a car accident in 1972. This was the ground he traversed for so many years as he rushed to catch an Amtrak train home, the building where he oversaw hearings, filed legislation and cajoled colleagues.

It was space that he entered as president-elect and, more than three hours later, left as president of the United States, walking past a glass window still shattered from the mob assault two weeks earlier.

The man who has had a number of titles – senator and vice president, Joey and "Pop" – finally got a new title, one that he had long sought but had eluded him for most of his long life: "Mr. President."

He'd written a paper about becoming president in grade school. On spring break in the Bahamas, shortly after meeting the woman who would become his wife, he told her that he would one day be president. And over the past two years, while campaigning to become the 46th president, he would repeat exercises 46 times during his morning workout: "I wish I'd been the 20th president," he said last year. "It would have been a lot easier."

The son of a car salesman and a homemaker became the first president named Joseph, the first from Delaware and, at age 78, the oldest president in history. And the man who is perpetually late was sworn into office 11 minutes before the appointed time of noon, when he officially became president.

"My whole soul is in this," Biden, squinting into the sun, said during a 20-minute inaugural address he had been working on for months.

A candidate who often drew inspiration from the challenges facing Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression became a president who cited the hurdles Abraham Lincoln confronted during the Civil War.

"We must end this uncivil war," Biden said. "We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts."

He was sworn in using a five-inch-thick Bible with a Celtic cross on the cover that has been in his family since 1893. It was the same Bible he used in 1973, when he was first sworn in as senator in a hospital chapel where his two sons were recovering from the car accident that killed his wife and daughter. It was the same Bible he used for five more U.S. Senate terms and two terms as vice president.

It was also the same Bible that his late son Beau used when he became Delaware's attorney general. On each occasion, a new date is inscribed in the Bible, with Jan. 20, 2021, now the latest to be added.

Biden exchanged a fist bump with former president Barack Obama, the man who elevated him to the vice presidency, on his way into the inauguration and gave him a hug on the way out.

It was a day that was lived mostly in public, shaped by choreographed events. Biden walked around the Capitol Rotunda, receiving gifts from members of Congress. He signed his first official documents, including papers that formally sent his Cabinet nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

He had a brief minute to check his phone after getting into a Cadillac limousine – with a special license plate for the day, bearing the number 46 – as he left the Capitol and headed to Arlington National Cemetery.

In Biden's first visit to Arlington as president, he joined three former chief executives – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama – to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Biden saluted as an Army band played "The Star-Spangled Banner" and, later, a bugler played taps before a moment of silence.

It was a day that shifted dizzyingly between emotional moments. At times, Biden sat in silence. At others, he spoke at length. There was solemnity and an occasional burst of excitement. It was a day filled with old rituals and modified ones.

A day when Biden could not plunge into the crowd as he loves to do – a crowd that was severely curtailed in any case because of a raging pandemic.

But as the new president's motorcade arrived near the White House, Biden and his family got out and walked the final stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue. He saluted, waved, and then sprinted over to those watching.

"Feels like I'm going home," Biden said.

On Wednesday morning, at almost the precise moment Trump waved goodbye and boarded Air Force One en route to Florida, Biden emerged from Blair House, waving hello en route to church.

A devout man who has become the nation's second Catholic president, Biden traveled in a 32-car convoy to go five blocks – past National Guard troops and storefronts boarded with plywood in case of violence – to the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

"Before all the activity of this wonderful day, we quiet ourselves and ground ourselves in the faithful love of God and the love that we have for one another," the priest said as Biden stood in the front row, head bowed.