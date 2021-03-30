The government of Guam has placed an order for 42,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for April, the Joint Information Center stated, as more Guam residents opted for the vaccination.

Adonis Rabbon, 41, said he had to make sure that he would get the Pfizer-BioNTech dose when it was his turn to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

"My wife got Moderna, I took Pfizer just in case, so if there's any reaction in the long run for either of those, at least one of us would be OK to take care of our 4-year-old son," the Yigo resident said.

Glen Makepeace, 54, got the Moderna dose, while his wife Annie, 53, and their 21-year-old son received the Pfizer dose.

The Dededo family planned to take the Pfizer vaccine because it's the brand they're more familiar with. Although it didn't go as planned, they're happy to be all vaccinated.

"A family that gets vaccinated together, stays healthy together," the father said.

The Makepeace family and Rabbon were among the estimated 120 people who received their dose on Monday at the Agana Heights gym, about a week after vaccinations were opened up to anyone at least 16 years old.

William Fejeran, 74, decided to forego vaccination even as his wife got fully vaccinated a few weeks back.

But his daughters prodded him to get vaccinated in light of the new variants of COVID-19 that have already reached Guam.

"I changed my mind about it and got vaccinated," the Agana Heights resident said, after taking the Moderna dose.

The couple, who will be marking their 51st wedding anniversary in June, hopes that the pandemic will soon be over for Guam.

Drake Naputi, 22, said he chose to be vaccinated "just to be on the safe side," especially for his 1-year-old and 2-month old children.

"I'm a sales representative and I interact with people, so I want to protect my family," the Merizo resident said.

Rosechelle Aguon, 28, of Agana Heights, said she's getting vaccinated "to protect others around me and myself," being in a household with her elders.

Tuesday vaccination: 3 locations including Hyatt

Residents have more options where to get vaccinated this week, including three locations for Tuesday alone:

Yigo gym village-based vaccination clinic, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for walk-ins and those with appointments with the mayor's office

University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Fully booked this week, with 15 walk-ins every hour.

Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon, from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday only, by online appointment through vaccine.guamcovid.com. No walk-ins allowed.

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, said the Tuesday vaccination clinic at the Hyatt Regency Guam was made possible by a collaboration among agencies working together to reopen Guam's tourism economy.

"This is part of the governor's reopening task force efforts," she said. "The coordination is being handled by the Guam Army National Guard and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services. American Medical Center and Guam Regional Medical City are administering it and manning the clinic."

While the Tumon location was targeted for those in the hotel and restaurant industries, the vaccination clinic will be open to anyone 16 and older, Rhodes said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the goal is to have at least 50% or about 62,500 of Guam's adult population vaccinated by May 1 so that the island can reopen tourism and lift its 14-day quarantine for those who test negative within 72 hours of entry to Guam.

"GHRA has been working with GVB on the Reopening Task Force," Rhodes said. "We're grateful for the governor for allowing us to do this with Public Health, the Army National Guard, AMC and GRMC."

The Guam National Guard runs the UOG vaccination clinic from Tuesday to Saturday.

Public Health runs the village-based and home-based vaccination clinics. Besides the Tuesday clinic at Yigo gym, there will also be another clinic in Sinajana on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.