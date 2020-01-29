In light of the recent developments surrounding the novel coronavirus, some major retailers and some pharmacies on island have been selling out of N95 face masks.

The face mask is the most common of the seven types of particulate filtering respirators – a product that filters 95% of airborne particles, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kelly Neil, a family nurse practitioner at American Medical Center Guam, said the face masks will reduce the amount of respiratory droplets that are spread – as long as the nose and mouth are covered with a certified instrument.

However, Neil said, the face masks are not the best form of protection. "They're disposable for a reason," she added.

As clinicians, she said, when people truly do need the face masks, they're nowhere to be found.

Neil said American Medical Center Guam is treating the virus just as it would any other virus, by taking respiratory precautions and practicing the same safety measures used to prevent the spread of influenza or any other respiratory illnesses.

"It's going back to what we know about viruses and decreasing any type of hysteria," Neil said, noting that when the dengue virus was announced, many parents brought in their kids with what they thought were dengue symptoms.

Anthony Quichocho, operations manager at Home Depot, said most of the company's face masks were donated to help people affected by the Taal Volcano in the Philippines.

Shelves where the face masks are stocked were nearly cleared out.

Quichocho said Home Depot is working with off-island vendors, and with local vendors such as 3M Guam to get more.

He said Home Depot hadn't yet seen a spike in the sales of face masks, and he expected the store to restock them each week.

Mike Wu, store manager at Guam Home Center, said customers bought up all the N95 face masks over the weekend. He didn’t know exactly when they’d again be in stock.

"We're out, and the local distributor is out," Wu said.

Mega Drug and Guam Rexall Drugs have also sold out of N95 face masks.

Over at Benson Hardware, manager Monito Co said customers were buying masks over the weekend.