Independent Guåhan's July concert will be broadcast and shown online in an effort to ensure the public's safety in the midst of the current pandemic.

“Na’lå’la’:Songs of Freedom" started in 2017.

"Na’lå’la’ means “to give life” and in that spirit the community is invited to join Independent Guåhan on July 11th for an evening of music and creativity aimed at giving life to our community and our dreams for a more just and equitable future," organizers stated in a press release.

"This event is a chance for the community to connect to conscious and empowering messages for social change and decolonization through music, poetry, art and dance."

Artists featured in this year’s Na’lå’la’ concert include: Tradewinds, Microchild, Inetnon Gefpågo, Micah Manaitai, Hawane Rios, Innawave & Alex Rah, Stacia Guzman, Pedro Blas, Astralogik, Meta Sarmiento, Rose Laguaña, PJ San Nicolas, Chief Hurao Academy, A Light for the People, Dakota Camacho, Gilayna Joy and Jonah Hånom. Independent Guåhan will continue to offer the Na’lå’la’ concert as a space through which established and emerging artists can continue to use their creative talents to inspire the community as to a better future for the island through decolonization, according to the release.

The concert is held each year near the Fourth of July, or Independence Day.

"Independent Guåhan encourages the island as a whole and beyond those attending the concert to use that day not to celebrate the independence or political development of another, but rather reflect on Guam’s need for decolonization and what our own future political aspirations might be," organizers stated.

There's been a movement to proceed with a vote to determine the island's political future. Currently, Guam is a territory of the United States. Local lawmakers have provided three options for the island to consider moving forward: Independence, free association and statehood.

While many people have agreed that a plebiscite should be held, the question that has been discussed among the local community and taken up in federal courts is whether that vote should be available to what the law calls "native inhabitants" of Guam, or to all who call Guam home. Earlier this year, federal courts determined that a vote only for "native inhabitants" violates constitutional rights.

The community can watch the concert, which is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 11 on KUAM TV 8 for “Na’lå’la’: Songs of Freedom Vol. 4.” It also will be broadcast on the KUAM Facebook page.

For more information, contact Michael Lujan Bevacqua at 671-988-7106, email independentguahan@gmail.com, or visit www.independentguahan.com.