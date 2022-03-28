Name brand vs. store brand: Savings or sacrifice?

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of stories that looks at the increasing cost of food and other goods in Guam.

With food a necessity, and shoppers drawn to cheaper brands in tough economic times, does buying a store brand mean you’re giving up quality for value?

There are several factors that consumers take into consideration as they head to the grocery store. Price, quantity and quality are factors. And consumers also weigh whether to go for a product that is a name brand or a store brand.

Name-brand products make up the bulk of what consumers see on store shelves. Brand names like McCormick, Spam and Kellogg’s all have alternatives or generic versions.

On a $400 budget, purchasing only name-brand items won’t get you as much as buying generic or store brands. The obvious difference is price and packaging.

But does the choice mean savings or a sacrifice?

According to Consumer Reports, trading a name brand for a store brand could save you big bucks - 25% on average.

“In comparing store-brand and name-brand versions of 19 products, our savings ranged from 5% (for frozen lasagna) to 60% (for ice cream),” Consumer Reports stated.

The Guam Daily Post took a look at some products sold locally to see how this method of savings can be applied in Guam.

For example, at Pay-Less Supermarkets, for a 13.5-ounce box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, customers pay $4.99. The generic brand, Malt-O-Meal Frosted Flakes, also costs $4.99 but, is sold in a 30-ounce box.

Savings can be found when buying spices as well. A 3-ounce container of, McCormick Pure Ground Black Pepper costs $6.49, while 3 ounces of Essential Everyday Pure Ground Black Pepper costs $4.69.

If you’re stocking up on canned meats like tuna, Essential Everyday Chunk light Tuna in water, at 5 ounces goes for $1.79 - versus the name brand, StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in water, at 5 ounces sells for $1.89.

"If they are looking at price differences, usually the house brands are about 10% less. Of course, that is definitely a savings when compiling a whole grocery basket worth of products. If you're thinking you're going to save 10% off of a $100, then that's a $10 savings. That's big saving, especially if you are trying to feed an entire family," said Louise Muna, Pay-Less spokesperson.

Savings can be found at other stores on island as well.

A 12-ounce can of Spam luncheon meat at Cost-U-Less costs $2.99, off-brand Hormel Black Label Luncheon Loaf is slightly cheaper at $2.59.

A 12-pack of Mountain Dew will cost $6.49; the alternative Shasta Mountain Rush is cheaper at $4.99 at Cost-U-Less stores.

'It tastes the same'

Charelle Gogue, a Sinajana resident, is a mother of 10. For her, cooking family meals is like a small get-together, which means she searches for food savings daily.

“Oh my gosh, food is getting expensive. To me, it just seems like the prices are climbing just like gas,” Gogue said. “I don’t really go for name brands; it’s just whatever looks good or I can afford. What I mostly look for is the cheaper brands and only resort to the branded ones if the cheaper ones are out.”

While store brand prices give you more bang for your buck, does the alternative stack up in terms of quality?

“Many of those store brands were also as tasty as the alternative. Our sensory experts found that the store brand and name brand tied in 10 cases, the name brand won in eight cases, and the store brand won once,” Consumer Reports stated.

Gogue agreed, buying store brands doesn’t mean you’re giving up quality for quantity and price.

“Especially since I have a big family, I have to get the products that give more in quantity. But to me, there’s really no difference between the two except the price and the name. It tastes the same.”

Muna confirmed Gogue's view and let consumers in on a fact not well-known about store-brand options.

"What the consumer doesn't really know is a lot of the house brand products are really made by the same production companies ... usually it's just to push more product," Muna said. "You're not necessarily sacrificing quality. ... If anything they are the same or equal to the quality of the national brand."