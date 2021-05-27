A police officer was able identify a man who allegedly attacked a woman known to him with a knife, after the officer spotted a name tattooed on the suspect's hand.

According to court documents, Adson Waran, 24, was arguing with the woman when he threatened her with a knife.

Waran chased the victim before he allegedly punched her mouth.

As the woman tried to run away, Waran allegedly threw the knife, which hit the woman's shin.

Waran fled after he heard sirens, documents state.

Officers patrolling the Mangilao area later spotted an individual matching the suspect's description.

Waran denied it was him, but later admitted to his identity after the officer noted his name was tattooed on his hand, documents state.

He was on parole for a 2018 criminal case. According to Post files, Waran was arrested for striking a car in Harmon with a machete and for getting into a scuffle with police officers.

Waran, also known as Rotuck Muritok, Hutson Peter, Atson Warren and Loose Pulliase, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, family violence as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.