A man accused of repeatedly molesting a teenage girl known to him denied the allegations handed down in an indictment filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Tony Ray Aguon Naputi Jr., 41, pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial before Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He faces charges of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Complaint

According to court documents, the victim, now 21, told Guam police officers that she was inappropriately touched by the suspect multiple times when she was 14.

The alleged sexual abuse started in the summer of 2014 when the suspect told the victim to meet him in the laundry room of his Yona residence, where he molested her.

The suspect again inappropriately touched the teen when she was sleeping on the couch, documents state.

The suspect was also accused of allegedly kissing the girl and holding her hand repeatedly throughout her ninth-grade school year each time he would drop her off at school.