Defendant Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters is asking the court to toss out the indictment filed against her in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Defense attorney Peter Santos filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice contending inappropriate prosecution. Court documents state that Peters “cannot legally be found guilty of criminal facilitation of the alleged crimes … because she did not induce, aid or participate in the crimes.”

However, Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio opposed the request, arguing that the defendant “was having sexual intercourse with her co-defendant Duayne Peters and then watched as Duayne proceeded to (sexually assault) the then 9-year-old (victim).”

The prosecution adds that the defendant “described that she was used to engage in threesomes with Duayne. During another incident, the defendant watched as Duayne sexually assaulted the victim with a vibrator," the prosecution alleges.

Tenorio asked the court to deny the motion to dismiss.

Attorney Santos fired back with a response that the prosecution’s charges against his client are “precisely an absurd application of the criminal sexual conduct statutes and therefore an inappropriate prosecution.”

Santos contends that “in other cases, the (prosecution) have charged a parent who failed to prevent a child from sexual abuse, with child abuse. That was not available to the (prosecution) in this case and their attempt to charge her with criminal sexual conduct is inappropriate.”

A hearing on the motion has not been scheduled.

Natasha Peters remains under house arrest.

She was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies.

Her husband and co-defendant, Duayne Richard Peters, was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

In one alleged incident, the teen told authorities she was on the bed as Duayne and Natasha Peters were having sex.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and her husband included the child and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, documents state. Natasha Peters also admitted to incidents when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, court documents state.

Natasha Peters, 46, was released on May 28 on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and was ordered by the court to have no contact with and to stay away from the alleged victim.

Duayne Peters has been released while awaiting trial.