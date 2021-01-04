A little bit of Christmas music helped raise spirits at Guam's government quarantine facility on Dec. 30, 2020.

The Guam National Guard 721st Army Band’s rock ensemble played at the courtyard of the Dusit Beach Resort COVID-19 quarantine facility in Tumon. Guests listened, sang and danced along from the balconies of their hotel rooms as the band rocked Christmas songs and pop hits from the courtyard, the Guam National Guard stated in a press release. Approximately 400 people were present for the concert, which also was available via livestream.

Guam Guard personnel have been assisting the government of Guam with COVID-19 quarantine facilities since May 2020. They process quarantined passengers from the airport to the hotel, distribute meals and other necessities - which limits contact between hotel staff and the passengers - and provide other information and assistance as needed. To date, they have helped accommodate more than 60,000 quarantined passengers, the press release stated.

“Thank you, Army Band, for bringing some much-needed holiday cheer to our family and friends here in quarantine. You and your counterparts inside the hotel go over and above our expectations in your professionalism and service to our people,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “Not only are you helping to keep our island safer from COVID-19, you’re able to do it with such thoughtfulness and hospitality. You truly represent the inafa’maolek spirit of our island and culture.”