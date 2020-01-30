National Guard Bureau chief: Guam is very important

A four-star general who is the chief of the National Guard Bureau made a quick stopover on Guam on Wednesday.

Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel was joined by Guam National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui during a meeting with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at the governor's office.

"I just came to talk to her about the Guam National Guard and make sure I checked in as I got out here in the Pacific," said Lengyel. "Guam is a very important part. The National Guard here is great. I see them all over the world and they are deployed in many parts of the world, so I always want to give the governor an update whenever I can."

Details of their discussion were not made public.

"He was very complimentary of our National Guard," said Gov. Leon Guerrero. "Our National Guard is one of the top five National Guards. He talked about a report that I will be getting based on surveys and interviews they did as a result of our transition report."

The governor said she will share the results of that report.

"He was very complimentary of Maj. Aguigui," she said. Like any leader, there is always room for improvement, so he offered his support and networking of (the adjutant generals) to work, which is normal with every organization. So, the TAG has a network of people that she's been communicating with. It was a very positive meeting. I appreciate General Lengyel for his attention to Guam and support for our National Guard."

His visit comes nearly two months after an anonymous letter to the governor questioned the legality of the placement of individuals in leadership positions in the Guam National Guard. The letter also alleged that leadership in the Guam Guard has led the organization into “a less evolved state."

Lengyel is the 28th chief of the National Guard Bureau. His role is to ensure the 453,000 Army and Air National Guard soldiers and airmen are accessible, capable and ready, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Guam Guard currently has 1,600 members.

"We are always very happy and ecstatic when he comes out to visit his troops," said Guam National Guard spokesperson Maj. Josephine Blas. "This is all part of an Indo-Pacific visit he is doing in six or seven other locations. He wanted to talk about upcoming missions.

She said he met with service members with the Red Horse Squadron on Andersen Air Force Base Northwest Field, as well as, with troops assigned to the missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense on Guam.

The THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to shoot down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase by intercepting with a hit-to-kill approach.

"He was happy to visit with them and see how motivated they were," she said. "We make a big impact and he wanted us to know we really pay dividends not just here in the Pacific, but when we go around the world."

He departed the island Wednesday afternoon.

Lengyel last visited Guam in February 2018. In that visit, he commended the Guam Guard its successful recruitment in recent years, Post files state.