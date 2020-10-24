Members of the Guam National Guard and the Guam USO handed out free goody bags and smiles to children of Guard service members at a Grab-n-Go Trunk-a-Treat event in Barrigada on Oct. 24.

"We had to adjust this year's event to a drive-thru due to COVID-19," said Lt. Col. Marleen Tarusan-Legaspi, "but it was still uplifting to see the smiles on the faces of the children."

Tarusan-Legaspi is the GUNG Family Programs coordinator and event lead, according to the press release.

Many local organizations are following suit and modifying traditionally held Halloween events to minimize contact - and with it the risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 - while also helping to bring a sense of normal to the community.