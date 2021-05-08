National Guard, Navy, contractors to conduct training, surveys

Guam residents are advised not to be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity in various areas of the island as the Guam National Guard and the U.S. Navy conduct training. In addition, federal contractors will conduct surveys.

These training events support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific, the Navy stated in a press release.

Joint Region Marianas sent out the following schedule:

• The Guam National Guard will conduct training in Radio Barrigada May 8-23 from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Outer Apra Harbor May 10-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct live-fire exercises in open ocean May 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. at the following coordinates: 13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Dandan-Malojloj, Radio Barrigada and South Finegayan May 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Radio Barrigada May 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Blank ammunition will be utilized for this training.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Agat Bay and Outer Apra Harbor May 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Blank ammunition will be utilized for this training.

• Government contractors will conduct surveys in Radio Barrigada May 10 to July 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Outer Apra Harbor and Reserve Craft Beach May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The general public is advised to be aware of this training event.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training at Orote Point May 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Outer Apra Harbor May 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training on U.S. Naval Base Guam May 11 from 5 to 10 p.m.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Apra Harbor May 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blank ammunition will be utilized for this training.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Reserve Craft Beach and Outer Apra Harbor May 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The general public is advised to be aware of this training event.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training on NBG May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Simulated ammunition is authorized for use during this training.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Radio Barrigada May 12-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Blank ammunition will be utilized for this training.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Orote Point, Reserve Craft Beach, and NBG May 13 from 4 to 11:45 p.m. Simulated ammunition is authorized and blank ammunition will be utilized for this training.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Outer Apra Harbor May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.