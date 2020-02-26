Guam Army National Guard 1st-294th Infantry Regiment soldiers recently participated in a skills competition.

The group is deployed abroad with the Multinational Force and Observer Peace Keeping Mission in Sinai, Egypt.

Teams from Canada, Colombia, Fiji, New Zealand, Uruguay, the United States and Guam competed in various mission-related skills such as reflexive fire, treating casualties, enemy vehicle recognition, improvised explosive device recognition, driving skills, and the rules of engagement. The teams also battled in physical challenges, including a weighted march and run event.

“I’m proud of our soldiers for representing the battalion and the Guam Army National Guard in this competition. Even though our deployment is winding down, it’s still important to maintain our readiness, and to continue improving," said the battalion commander, Lt. Col. David Santos. "Additionally, the soldiers had the opportunity for some fun and friendly competition with our partner nations here, which helps strengthen our relationships. Kudos to the volunteers and great job, Chamorri!”