A group of medics, data processors and traffic managers from the Guam National Guard are available as mobile “Strike Teams” to help boost the number of local residents vaccinated for COVID-19.

Alongside staff from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the team can administer roughly 100 vaccines “one request,” according to a release from the Guam Guard.

“The mission of the Strike Team is to provide mobile and agile vaccination capabilities in support of DPHSS. If a business, or a government agency, or even a community organization makes the request, we provide ease of access to vaccines while maintaining a safe and efficient process,” said Sgt. Shane Munoz, Strike Team Alpha team leader.

The Guam Guard also provides four to five medics as mobile vaccination teams, who can assist outreach clinics hosted by other agencies.

Vaccination numbers for the main clinic at the University of Guam are stabilizing, the Guard said, so it is now maximizing manpower and resources through community outreach. The effort also supports meeting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s goal of herd immunity for Guam by Liberation Day on July 21.

As of June 7, the two combined teams have administered 1,500 vaccines, according to the release, at locations including the Dededo Farmer’s Market, Palauan Community Center, Tiyan Carnival Grounds, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Yigo Gym, Port Authority of Guam, Micronesia Mall, and the Paseo Loop.

Organizations and establishments can request a Strike Team by calling (671) 682-2172 or emailing jeralyn.a.sannicolas.mil@mail.mil.