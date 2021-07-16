National Heritage Area study bill for Guam moves forward

In a markup hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources, H.R. 2899 passed with bipartisan unanimous consent.

"Our country has recognized National Heritage Areas for nearly 40 years, and today we are excited to have unanimous bipartisan support of the full Committee on Natural Resources to finally have a heritage study done for Guam," Del. Michael San Nicolas said in a press release Thursday.

"This critical first step will identify all of our historically significant sites that we can have qualified as national heritage areas, bringing each of them up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual federal support in partnership with local administration," San Nicolas added.

National Heritage Areas are sites recognized by the federal government as meaningful for historic preservation with significant history and heritage value to the United States. For such designation, a study of the proposed heritage area overseen by the National Park Service is done to properly validate and assess the sites' significance.

"As we recognize our WWII historic sites during these times and as we reflect and recognize the vast historic and ecological significance of our island over centuries, all of which could use federal resources to properly showcase their histories and for proper maintenance, it is only fitting that our committee pass this as it has," San Nicolas added, in part.