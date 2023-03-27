National lab: GPA an 'agile resource' for Guam

The Guam Power Authority is an “agile resource for the future of Guam,” according to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory representatives, who also noted that GPA is “fully focused" on bringing Guam into a leadership position in Micronesia and the U.S in its transition to clean energy. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is one of the United States Department of Energy national laboratories, managed by the department's Office of Science.

"GPA has had over a year’s long partnership with PNNL. GPA and PNNL have partnered on applications for three (U.S. Department of Energy) funding opportunity announcements related to grid services to support increased penetration of inverter-based resources to Guam’s electric grid, long-duration energy storage system, and cyber security,” the utility stated in a release.

PNNL representatives Fleurdeliza de Peralta and Karl Mueller met with GPA General Manager John Benevente and visited GPA facilities from March 14 through 17.

"PNNL looks forward to collaborating with GPA in transforming their electrical grid to be a safe, reliable and secure source of power for the island’s community. We have an amazing opportunity to collaborate on scientific research and develop technologies for the island. And, improve the island’s workforce in the science, energy, security and environmental sectors,” laboratory officials told The Guam Daily Post.

The officials toured GPA’s solar photovoltaic panels power purchase agreement partners, the new Ukudu Power Plant construction site, GPA’s advanced technology Hagåtña and Talo’fo’fo' battery energy storage systems sites and Dededo combustion turbines.

Return to childhood home

The visit to the island was a first for Mueller and a chance for de Peralta to visit her childhood home. She lived on island for 12 years from 1968 to 1980 and has memories of the island’s power system.

Her most distinct memory was losing power from the aftermath of Typhoon Pamela in May 1976. She and her family were without power for the whole summer and potable water was delivered to the neighborhood a couple of times a week, she said. They relied on candles and kerosene lamps for light, collecting fresh fruits and vegetables from their gardens, cooking frozen meat as it thawed over a wood-burning grill and collecting rainwater in large drums, she added.

The former Guam resident, who initiated the partnership between GPA and PNNL, said she takes into account the experience in her work.

"This memory emphasized the importance of maintaining resiliency of critical infrastructures, such as electricity and water, for the livelihood of the communities on the island,” she said in a press release from PNNL.

As a child, de Peralta said, she didn’t keep up with GPA’s progress in electric infrastructure, but the discussions between GPA and PNNL have centered on integrating renewable energy sources.

"From solar, wind and battery storage systems and constructing new generation facilities to replace the older legacy systems have improved the resiliency and reliability of the island’s energy resources,” PNNL stated in the release.

Mueller said he found GPA to be an important resource for the future of Guam.

"The staff that the PNNL representatives met were resourceful and fully focused on bringing Guam into a leadership position in Micronesia, but also the U.S. as a whole. It was also observed that we need to bring more people from Guam to study and work in the continental U.S., as well as to encourage free exchange of intellectual capital and advances across the Pacific,” PNNL stated.