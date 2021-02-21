Randy Chaco Nauta Jr. is behind bars at the Department of Corrections after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault, among other allegations.

Nauta is the alleged co-conspirator of Anthony Ignacio. Police believe Nauta is the man who shot 34-year-old Jesse Quidachay on Feb. 16 following what court documents state was a festering argument and repeated calls by both Ignacio and Quidachay to fight. Nauta allegedly shot Quidachay with a sawed-off shotgun at Ignacio's prompting.

Quidachay sustained a 3-inch gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen and hand. He was reported to be in stable condition.

On Friday, police located the Suzuki Jimmy that Nauta and Ignacio were believed to have been driving. A wanted flyer, seeking assistance from the community in locating the 34-year-old Nauta, was issued. Police later apprehended him in the Agat area, spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated on Saturday.

Nauta was arrested on the following allegations: conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearms without a valid identification, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

'Blast him, par'

On Feb. 17, Ignacio, self-surrendered to police authorities. He was later arrested by detectives.

Court documents in Ignacio's case said witnesses heard him telling Nauta to “blast him, par.”

Ignacio has been charged with attempted murder.

Previous records

Nauta has arrest records dating back to 2005, when he was booked and released on charges of rioting, reckless conduct and guilt established by complicity.

Over the years, Nauta continued to have run-ins with the law picking up additional misdemeanor and felony charges related to drug possession, terrorizing, aggravated assault, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, family violence and burglary.

For the assault-related offenses, he was charged in at least three separate cases.

Department of Corrections records state that Nauta was released from confinement in November 2020, for a case involving family violence and disorderly conduct.

Nauta’s case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, police stated.