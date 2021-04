U.S. Naval Base Guam Chaplain Lt. William Brunner and Religious Program Spc. 2nd Class Ismael Cazarez delivered $3,000 checks to two local charitable organizations, the Ministry to the Homeless and Mercy Action Marianas, on April 14. Members of the NBG Chapel raised money for the donations.

The Ministry to the Homeless provides hundreds of meals weekly and Mercy Action Marianas raises funds for scholarships and financial needs for the indigent.