All beaches on Naval Base Guam are closed until further notice in line with current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 limitations.

NBG posted the notice on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The beaches will remain available for sandbox liberty only.

Over the weekend a number of videos circulated on social media showing military members enjoying the beach at Andersen Air Force Base and not practicing social distancing.

The videos were not well received by some in the community who complained about the disparity on and off base as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had ordered the closure of public beaches and parks until Saturday.