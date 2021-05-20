U.S. Naval Base Guam on Wednesday lifted its coronavirus mask mandate – with some exceptions – for fully vaccinated people effective immediately, according to a base memo.

This comes three days after Andersen Air Force Base dropped its mask mandate for fully vaccinated personnel, to align with new Department of Defense guidance.

The Navy memo says personnel and patrons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors while on Navy installations.

Outside of Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force base installations, however, the government of Guam's mask mandate remain in place.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors and in outdoor settings when social distancing can't be maintained, the NBG memo said.

A person is considered fully vaccinated at least two weeks after their final dose of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccine.

Vaccination clinics

Naval Base Guam, in conjunction with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, also announced two vaccination clinics for those who want to get the double-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

• May 27, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Naval Base Guam Chapel. Hours may be extended depending on demand.

• May 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Navy Exchange food court and outdoor dining area.

Individuals 18 years and older who possess a valid Department of Defense ID card are eligible to participate. This includes active-duty service members, civilian DOD employees, eligible DOD contractors, TRICARE beneficiaries, Veterans Affairs beneficiaries, and NEX and Commissary employees. Appointments are not required.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, meanwhile, said people should continue to wear a mask in public.

While GovGuam keeps the mask policy in place, the governor has increased to up to 100 the number of people that can socially gather, and waived the revised 10-day quarantine when fully vaccinated travelers enter Guam.