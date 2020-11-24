Naval Base Guam, NEX Guam to host Navy Blue Weekend with COVID-19 mitigations

Navy Exchange Guam at U.S. Naval Base Guam is hosting their annual Navy Blue Weekend from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29 with COVID-19 mitigations.

"Although, this year's Navy Blue Weekend experience is going to be very different, we have to plan differently because of COVID-19 and we want to ensure a positive and safe Navy Blue Weekend experience for all of our customers," said NEX Guam Store Manager Chris Traxler.

In a video attached to the press release, Traxler notes the store also has online shopping with curbside pick up available to help customers avoid the long lines and crowds associated with Black Friday shopping.

He said there may be some products not available due to manufacturing and vendor constraints. For those same reasons, there may be some products with limited numbers, including electronics and other hot ticket items.

NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes encouraged customers to remain vigilant during the holiday season in the midst of the pandemic.

"Although our operations throughout NBG have seen significant changes, we are thankful for the continued support, patience, and cooperation we have seen throughout these times to help us in our efforts against the spread of COVID-19," he stated.

Patrons can expect enhanced safety protocols and capacity controls to include:

• As a crowd control mitigation measure, there will be no in-person lines to enter the NEX for Navy Blue Weekend. Patrons are to wait in their car and follow traffic control patterns and Navy Security Forces personnel as they direct traffic. Overnight parking will not be allowed. Cars will be allowed to enter the parking lot beginning at 4:50 a.m. Traffic will be routed through Marine Corps Dr., onto Shoreline Dr., and then onto Exchange Road.

• There is a strict occupancy limit in stores. NEX Guam welcomes all families, however patrons are asked to minimize the number of shoppers per family on Navy Blue Weekend.

• Queue lines will be established in areas including Sunglass and Watch, Electronics, and Jewelry departments. Queue lines will allow customers to be assigned a NEX Team Member for assistance or leave their phone number to be called back to those departments for assistance at a later time.

• Everyone inside a NEX location must wear a cloth face covering at all times.

• NEX Guam has established mandatory hand washing and sanitizing protocols prior to entering the store.

• Patrons are asked to maintain 6 ft. of social distancing from those not in their immediate household unit. NEX Guam's store aisles will be kept clear of displays to ensure room for social distancing.

• The frequency of deep cleaning in stores will be increased during the holiday season. This cleaning includes regular wiping down of surfaces, door handles, shopping carts and other public areas as prescribed by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, sanitation wipes and/or hand sanitizer will be readily available at cash registers and sneeze shields remain installed at registers for the safety of associates and patrons alike.

All valid ID card holders including, retirees and their dependents, and Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) holders are able to access NBG installations every day of the week. All eligible patrons are authorized to shop at the Orote Commissary and NEX retail outlets.

A video provides additional details on NEX Guam's Plans for Navy Blue Weekend: https://fb.watch/1Y8aSozm6T/