Sailors, Navy recruits, and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and various tenant commands volunteered at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti on Nov. 5. The volunteers removed debris and weeds from gravesites, power washed walkways, and cleaned and shined the bronze grave markers throughout the cemetery. The volunteer efforts are in preparation for Veterans Day. More than 5,000 veterans, their spouses and children are buried at the cemetery.

The following NBG tenant commands and departments were represented: NBG Emergency Operations Center; NBG Administration Department; NBG Fire and Emergency Services; Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit 1; Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1, Detachment Guam; Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance, Detachment Guam; Commander, Submarine Squadron 15; Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam; Navy Recruit Processing Station Guam; and Defense Service Office Guam. Photos courtesy Naval Base Guam