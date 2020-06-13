Naval Base Guam restores base access for all authorized patrons

Capt. Jeffrey Grimes, Naval Base Guam commanding officer, has directed the restoration of base access for all authorized patrons and the resumption of some normally provided base services starting June 15.

Effective Monday, all valid ID cardholders, including retirees and their dependents, and Veteran Health Identification Card holders will be able to access the base installations every day of the week.

All eligible patrons will be authorized to shop at the Orote Commissary and all Navy Exchange retail outlets during normal operating hours, the Navy stated.

The Orote Commissary will be open daily, except on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The main Navy Exchange will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While some restrictions have been lifted, the base will continue to enforce previously implemented mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation measures include the following:

• Patrons who are experiencing flu-like symptoms will not be permitted access to base installations or the NEX and Orote Commissary facilities.

• Face masks are mandatory.

• While inside NEX, Orote Commissary and NBG facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than 6 feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible.

• The number of personnel shopping per family should be minimized. It is strongly recommended that children should not accompany shoppers. If children do accompany shoppers, parents must ensure children maximize social distancing and prevent unnecessary interactions with other patrons.

• To preserve inventory of critical public health supplies, the commissary and NEX may limit the purchase of certain high-demand items for patrons.

• To ensure equitable distribution of commercial products, NEX and Commissary will continue to limit patrons to one shopping cart per family.

Additionally, patrons are prohibited from making purchases which are excessive or unreasonably disproportionate in volume. Excessive purchasing of all products will be monitored and enforced. There will be no restock of cleaning/sanitation supplies during the day.

• Outdoor facilities including parks, beaches, playgrounds, etc. remain open for use, however, all persons must practice social distancing protocols from those not within their household or immediate family unit.

“The measures that were previously in place have proven effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. This, combined with the departure of the remaining USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members, provided the conditions for which the restoration of access and some limited services can occur,” Grimes said.“I appreciate the community’s understanding as we aggressively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic to preserve our national defense readiness. By our individual actions, we, as a community, as an island and as a team, demonstrated that we can collectively stop the further spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we continue to do our part to get through this pandemic together.”