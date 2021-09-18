Naval Base Guam to participate in anti-terrorism, force protection exercise

Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam will participate in the annual Commander, Naval Installations Command anti-terrorism/force protection exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 from Oct. 4 to 8.

The annual exercise is designed to enhance the readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to internal or external threats on board installations, the base public affairs office stated in a press release.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when exercise events cause increased traffic around the installation, occasional delays in base access and gate closures, according to the base public affairs office.

Area residents may see increased security force activity associated with the exercise.

Advance coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

As part of the exercise, public address systems will be activated within the base and associated installations.