Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam and various tenant commands returned to the Guam Veterans Cemetery on May 13 as part of a month-long volunteer project.

Volunteers removed debris and weeds from gravesites, power washed the mausoleums and areas surrounding the cemetery chapel, cut grass, and cleaned and shined the bronze grave markers throughout the cemetery, according to a press release.

More than 5,000 veterans, their spouses and children are buried at the cemetery, including Navy Steward Mate 1st Class Ignacio C. Farfan, 21, of Agana. Farfan's remains were identified in 2015 and returned to Guam in 2018 - 77 years after he was killed in the attacks in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Farfan was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma capsized after being struck by multiple torpedos. There were 429 crewmen, including Farfan, who died.

The volunteer efforts are in preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day ceremony on May 31. This is the second week this month that sailors and civilians have cleaned the cemetery. Volunteers will return to the site May 20 to continue efforts.

The Navy League of Guam, NBG USO, and Veterans Affairs Office provided drinks and snacks for the volunteers.

The following NBG tenant commands and departments were represented: NBG Chapel, NBG Public Affairs Office, NBG Fire and Emergency Services, Naval Special Warfare Task Force Unit INDOPACOM; Naval Special Warfare Group ONE Detachment Guam; Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN; Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division Guam; Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Guam; Commander, Task Force 75; Commander, Submarine Squadron; 30th Naval Construction Regiment; USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) Beach Detachment; USS Emory S. Land Dive Locker; USS Frank Cable (AS-40); Personnel Support Detachment Guam.