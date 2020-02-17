Naval Base Guam will assess and train for readiness

U.S. Naval Base Guam Security Forces and other first responders will be put to the test during a four-day exercise known as the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training.

The training program beginning Tuesday will evaluate the installation's ability to respond to various scenarios.

The regularly scheduled exercise will be held at Naval Base Guam and Apra Harbor and will incorporate blank ammunition fire as part of simulated attacks.

Residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see or hear an increase in exercise-related activity at Big Navy and Apra Harbor from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

There will be more patrols and security activity during the exercise and the Naval Base Giant Voice public-address system will be used for exercise announcements.