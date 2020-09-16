Naval base Guam's visitor control center closed due to COVID exposure

Effective immediately, the U.S. Naval Base Guam's Visitor Control Center, to include contractor services, guest services, and Common Access Card and I.D. Card Services, is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure.

An employee at the VCC tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy has confirmed.

All appointments for the various services are canceled and will be rescheduled at a later time, the Navy stated in a press release.

The facility will be cleaned and disinfected and contact tracing will be conducted.

The contact tracing effort is underway and close contacts of the confirmed case will be notified directly.

“We remain vigilant and proactive in enforcing all health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the NBG Visitor Control Center has put forth a very aggressive effort into ensuring the proper mitigation measures are in place,” said NBG acting Commanding Officer Capt. Hans Sholley. “We have installed Plexiglass at all stations where personnel and customers interact, there is a handwashing station prior to entering the building, along with a temperature check screening for all who come through the VCC’s doors, and we continue to enforce the wearing of masks for our all who work and utilize NBG facilities.”

The confirmed case and close contacts will not be permitted to return to the VCC until cleared by medical providers. Areas of the VCC have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting and will be off-limits to personnel until those processes are complete.