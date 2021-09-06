Naval base, hospital donate more than 20,000 pounds of food

DONATION: More than 20,000 pounds of food was distributed to the local soup kitchen and village mayors’ offices through the Feds Feed Families campaign coordinated by U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). The annual food drive encourages employees from all federal agencies to give donations, services and time to food banks and pantries. The donations included dry and nonperishable food and benefited the Hågat, Inalåhan, Dededo, Sånta Rita-Sumai, and Malesso Mayors’ offices and Archdiocese of Agana, Ministry to the Homeless soup kitchen. A donation of nearly 2,000 pounds of food items and paper products to the Kamalen Karidat soup kitchen in Hagåtña on Aug. 31 is pictured, with members of NBG’s Chaplain’s office along with sailors from U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Courtesy of Naval Base Guam.