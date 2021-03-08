U.S. Naval Base Guam Security Officer Lt. Eliot Fiaschi presents awards to security personnel during an awards ceremony at the base security compound on March 4. Personnel awarded for their outstanding achievements and their awards are: Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joycelyn Korjeski, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Bailey Pugh, letter of commendation from Naval Support Activity; and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Bullock, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Naval base security personnel receive awards
