Naval Base Visitor Control Center reopens today

The U.S. Naval Base Guam Visitor Control Center will reopen today following a thorough cleaning and an inspection by Public Health Activity Guam.

The NBG VCC was deep-cleaned, fogged with disinfectant and sanitized under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Commander, Navy Installations Command.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, NBG was notified that an employee at the VCC tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts of the confirmed case were identified and are under quarantine or isolation for 14 days. VCC patrons have not been identified as close contacts to the positive case.

A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-positive individual for at least 10 minutes and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-positive individual, for example being coughed on. The confirmed case and close contacts will not be permitted to return to the VCC until cleared by medical providers.

On Sept. 23, the following VCC services will reopen by appointment only:

• Contractor services: Call 339-1095.

• Guest services: Houseguest passes, fingerprinting, agent letter: Call 339-1095.

• PSD ID Card Lab, Common Access Card (CAC) and ID card services. Call 339-8331/8301.