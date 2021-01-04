Naval Hospital begins immunizing designated personnel today

The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam will begin immunization of designated personnel for COVID-19 today, according to Joint Region Marianas.

The hospital received its first doses recently. The Department of Defense has prioritized a phased approach to vaccinating personnel to strengthen the department’s ability to protect the nation, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response, the press release states.

The JRM press release doesn’t specify the amount of the doses received or the brand of the vaccine. What was received in the initial shipment is limited in quantity. Naval Hospital will only administer the vaccine to Phase 1A personnel, which includes healthcare providers, support staff, emergency services and public safety personnel.

“Joint Region Marianas installations expect to receive additional shipments in the coming weeks to administer to eligible DOD-affiliated individuals, as production and distribution increases,” the press release states.

“All beneficiaries are kindly asked to remain patient as shipments continue to arrive and more vaccines can be administered.”